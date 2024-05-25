D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.11% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,467,000. Certuity LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 32,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,096,000 after purchasing an additional 42,104 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,333,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.84. The company had a trading volume of 46,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,825. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $80.90 and a 1-year high of $102.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.