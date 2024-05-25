D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,922 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

NASDAQ IUSG traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.19. 324,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,226. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.71 and a fifty-two week high of $121.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

