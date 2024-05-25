Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $878,000 Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Toro were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the third quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 135.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 253.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,276.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toro news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toro Trading Up 0.1 %

Toro stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.23. 1,310,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.53. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $106.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Toro’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Toro

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.