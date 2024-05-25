Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 194 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.88.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $2,043,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,977,073.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,440 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $1,811,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,793.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total value of $2,043,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,977,073.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,626,989 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

AMP traded up $6.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $440.97. The stock had a trading volume of 295,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,754. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.65 and a twelve month high of $442.09.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

