Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 2,538 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd reduced its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in PPL by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in PPL by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Argus raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,089,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.91.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Articles

