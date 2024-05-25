Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Trims Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.29.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.53. 308,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,924. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.61. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $142.92 and a twelve month high of $283.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.67. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.