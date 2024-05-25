Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Daily Journal from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on DJCO
Daily Journal Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DJCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Daily Journal by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Daily Journal by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Daily Journal by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Daily Journal by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Daily Journal
Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.
Read More
