Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,236,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,463 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 4.87% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals worth $61,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,224,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,729,304.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,224,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,729,304.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $36,453.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,171,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,830,982.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,558,230 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DAWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

View Our Latest Report on DAWN

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 562,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,598. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of -1.44.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.