Decentraland (MANA) Market Capitalization Achieves $877.24 Million

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Decentraland token can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $877.24 million and approximately $38.62 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,179,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,908,319,865 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentraland Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland (MANA) is a digital asset token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to purchase, sell, and trade virtual land and associated property in Decentraland, a decentralized virtual world built on the Ethereum blockchain. This virtual world is composed of parcels of land that are permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. MANA can be used to purchase land parcels, build virtual reality applications, and engage in other activities within the Decentraland virtual world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

