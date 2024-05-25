Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock Holdings Boosted by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCPH. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DCPH shares. Barclays upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of DCPH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.51. 553,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,455,019. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

