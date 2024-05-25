Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Increased to $1,039.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Cowen from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $999.44.

DECK stock traded up $128.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,032.90. 949,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,647. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $873.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $794.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $424.36 and a 1-year high of $1,036.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 29.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total value of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,942,435.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after acquiring an additional 527,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,923,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,751,448,000 after buying an additional 464,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,814,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,505,000 after buying an additional 200,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,727,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

