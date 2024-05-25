Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $1,020.00 at Bank of America

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $860.00 to $1,020.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DECK. Raymond James raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $864.00 price target (down previously from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $999.44.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $128.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,032.90. 949,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,647. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $873.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $794.03. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $424.36 and a 12 month high of $1,036.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 29.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

