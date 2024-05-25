Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $1,265.00 at UBS Group

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $864.00 price objective (down from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $999.44.

DECK stock traded up $128.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,032.90. 949,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,647. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $873.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $794.03. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $424.36 and a 1 year high of $1,036.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $959.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 29.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 990 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

