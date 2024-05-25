Decred Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $20.65 or 0.00029808 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $332.02 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Decred has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.71 or 0.00091984 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00012220 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000110 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $47,298.28 or 0.70084150 BTC.

Decred Coin Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,081,104 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

