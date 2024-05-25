Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 188.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $483.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.92.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $374.96. 1,511,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,758. The company has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $399.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.40. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.