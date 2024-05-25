Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 220,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 8,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,440,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,961,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.50 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,166,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $51.84. 5,197,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,017,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.83. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

