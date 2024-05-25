Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.48. Approximately 25,028 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 42,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.
Dermata Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33.
Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Dermata Therapeutics
About Dermata Therapeutics
Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage medical dermatology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions and diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dermata Therapeutics
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Dermata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dermata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.