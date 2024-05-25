Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $83.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $86.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s current price.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.12.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $72.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.16. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 622,536 shares of company stock worth $46,208,155. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.