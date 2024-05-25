Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Target Price to GBX 3,450

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,000 ($50.84) to GBX 3,450 ($43.85) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($41.94) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, April 22nd.
British American Tobacco Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at British American Tobacco
In related news, insider Tadeu Marroco bought 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,076 ($26.39) per share, for a total transaction of £8,989.08 ($11,424.86). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 452 shares of company stock valued at $943,555. Company insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.
