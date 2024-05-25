DFI Retail Group (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) Trading Down 1.9%

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFIHY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.97 and last traded at $9.08. 329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

DFI Retail Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

DFI Retail Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.13.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

