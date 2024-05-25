Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 64,154.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,367,000 after buying an additional 2,417,994 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,969,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,858,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,842,000 after buying an additional 1,224,990 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,257,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,741,000 after buying an additional 774,157 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $15,439,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $29.47. 311,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.27.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

