Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Diodes were worth $10,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 588,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,411,000 after purchasing an additional 27,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DIOD traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $73.57. 229,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,999. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.44. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average of $70.75.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Diodes had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $301.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Diodes from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $1,129,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,024.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $1,129,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,024.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $228,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,485,980 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

