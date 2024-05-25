Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $170.00 target price on the stock.

DG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.08.

DG stock traded up $6.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,230,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,991. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $206.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $12,047,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth $18,861,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nine27 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,290,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

