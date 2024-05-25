Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Downgraded to Hold at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital cut shares of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Lake Street Capital currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Shares of DOMO stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.97. 1,729,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,390. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $265.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $80.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domo will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 41,218 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $384,563.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 368,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,127.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David R. Jolley sold 23,338 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $217,743.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,120,177.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 41,218 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $384,563.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 368,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,367 over the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Domo by 161.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Domo by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

