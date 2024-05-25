Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDY. StockNews.com cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of RDY stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $69.53. 257,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,657. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.58. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $77.72.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

