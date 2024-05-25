Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $50.00

Drum Income Plus REIT (LON:DRIP – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50 ($0.64) and traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.64). Drum Income Plus REIT shares last traded at GBX 50 ($0.64), with a volume of 8,293,746 shares.
Drum Income Plus REIT Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £19.10 million and a P/E ratio of -5.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.00.
Drum Income Plus REIT Company Profile
Drum Income Plus REIT plc is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s portfolio comprises nine properties let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the United Kingdom and is characterized by smaller lot sizes. The Company invests principally in three commercial property sectors: office, retail (including retail warehouses) and industrial.
Featured Articles
