Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.64.

DNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DNB

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -125.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $12.62.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $564.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $100,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,701,292.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 7,260.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Free Report

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.