Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Director Peter Joseph Johnson Sells 2,954 Shares

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $39,022.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,746.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Joseph Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Peter Joseph Johnson sold 1,451 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $19,037.12.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 0.3 %

EBMT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.17. 9,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.34. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $17.65.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 25,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the third quarter valued at about $565,000. TNF LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 37,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 98,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

