Eagle Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,080 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,272 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 2.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,864,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $758,364,000 after acquiring an additional 122,135 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,362,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,569,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,507,000 after purchasing an additional 966,450 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SAP by 64.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,160,000 after buying an additional 414,407 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SAP by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,056,000 after buying an additional 31,675 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SAP from $185.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

SAP Trading Up 0.2 %

SAP stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.38. The stock had a trading volume of 651,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,138. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $199.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.3852 per share. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

