Eagle Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 101.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 37,734 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 14,164 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,375,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBR. UBS Group upped their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Down 0.5 %

PBR stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,539,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,427,134. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $15.99.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $23.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 31.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

