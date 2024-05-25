Eagle Global Advisors LLC Buys 6,000 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBLY. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,345,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 22.5% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 104,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 170.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 199,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 125,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the third quarter worth $211,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $25.66. 4,751,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.12. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.32.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.60 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 1,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,328.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.53 per share, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,045.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.17 per share, with a total value of $45,381.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 132,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,328.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.39.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

