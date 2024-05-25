Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases 1,540 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,674 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of META. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.5% during the third quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.5% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.34, for a total value of $37,416,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.34, for a total transaction of $37,416,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total value of $252,164.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 886,466 shares of company stock worth $438,582,433. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META traded up $12.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $478.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,024,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,801,451. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.17 and a fifty-two week high of $531.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $484.07 and its 200-day moving average is $426.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.