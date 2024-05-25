Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases 354 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 766 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $745.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $810.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $696.88.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $13.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $809.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,363. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $742.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $695.50. The stock has a market cap of $359.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $476.75 and a 1-year high of $816.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.35%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

