Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 17 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $682,139,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,736,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,908,273,000 after buying an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.1 %

LLY traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $807.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,778,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,329. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $419.80 and a 52 week high of $820.60. The stock has a market cap of $767.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.91, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $765.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $692.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $769.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.