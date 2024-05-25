Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Kemper by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 971,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,817,000 after purchasing an additional 31,480 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Kemper Price Performance

NYSE KMPR traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $58.47. 272,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,627. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.44. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $64.69.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Kemper had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently -65.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Kemper

Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper

In other Kemper news, Director Gerald Laderman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.01 per share, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,867. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.