Eagle Global Advisors LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.26. 41,456,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,944,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $206.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average of $75.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Macquarie downgraded Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.