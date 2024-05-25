Eagle Global Advisors LLC Takes $259,000 Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 604 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO traded up $10.73 on Friday, hitting $489.54. 289,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $444.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.05. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.53 and a 52 week high of $491.90.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 83.08%.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total value of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSO. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.25.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

