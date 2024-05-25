East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.18

East Africa Metals Inc. (CVE:EAM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

East Africa Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$37.88 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.81.

About East Africa Metals

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

Featured Articles

