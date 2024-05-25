Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.34

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and traded as high as $1.37. Ekso Bionics shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 53,285 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EKSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ekso Bionics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. The company has a market cap of $22.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.63.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 79.48% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ekso Bionics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ekso Bionics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) by 322.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,892 shares during the quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned approximately 3.28% of Ekso Bionics worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ekso Bionics

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.