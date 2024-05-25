Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EGO. National Bank Financial restated an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Canada lowered Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $16.69.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $257.97 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Stories

