Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Stake Lowered by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,410 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,403,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,362,000 after buying an additional 1,412,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,719,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,756 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,232,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,154,000 after purchasing an additional 798,662 shares in the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the third quarter worth $7,812,000. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 11.9% during the third quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,550,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,010,000 after buying an additional 270,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.35. 1,518,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350,864. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.32. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on ESI. Mizuho increased their price target on Element Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

