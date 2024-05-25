Emera (TSE:EMA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.37

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.37 and traded as high as C$49.78. Emera shares last traded at C$49.05, with a volume of 1,723,010 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Emera from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on Emera from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Emera from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$47.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.37. The stock has a market cap of C$14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($0.08). Emera had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of C$1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.97 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Emera Incorporated will post 3.0053635 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.717 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.70%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

