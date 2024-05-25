Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Emeren Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Emeren Group to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Emeren Group from a market perform rating to an under perform rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.38.

SOL stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 581,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,295. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Emeren Group has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $4.28.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. Emeren Group had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 12.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emeren Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOL. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Emeren Group by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Emeren Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Emeren Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Emeren Group by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 59,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

