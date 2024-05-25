Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of EDN opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.52. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $785.09 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.
