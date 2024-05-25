Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday. They issued a neutral rating and a $33.10 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Get Endava alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Endava

Endava Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:DAVA traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,053. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.14. Endava has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $81.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.11.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Endava had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $221.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Endava will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Endava by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,115,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,668,000 after purchasing an additional 65,794 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Endava by 16.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,807,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,650,000 after purchasing an additional 256,250 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd increased its stake in Endava by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,451,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,262,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,025,000 after buying an additional 24,699 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,433,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.