Energi (NRG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $612,254.15

Energi (NRG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $9.33 million and $612,254.15 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00055239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00011835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017787 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012243 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000988 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 77,048,337 coins and its circulating supply is 77,048,458 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

