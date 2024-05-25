Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF) Stock Price Down 49.7%

Shares of Ensurge Micropower ASA (OTCMKTS:ENMPF – Get Free Report) were down 49.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.25. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13.

Ensurge Micropower ASA manufactures and sells ultrathin energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and other applications. Its solid-state lithium battery technology enables it to produce rechargeable batteries. The company was formerly known as Thin Film Electronics ASA and changed its name to Ensurge Micropower ASA in June 2021.

