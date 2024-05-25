Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Shares Down 9.2%

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.56 and last traded at $0.58. 232,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 991,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Ensysce Biosciences Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92.

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.27). Ensysce Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 598.21% and a negative net margin of 660.96%. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. Analysts expect that Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP) platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR) platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

