EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,763 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,639,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,691 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,462,966,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,789,774 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $987,432,000 after buying an additional 116,860 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,260,706 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $793,607,000 after acquiring an additional 185,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in EOG Resources by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,163,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $503,641,000 after acquiring an additional 176,854 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.27. 3,730,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,085,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $139.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.09.

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

