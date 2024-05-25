EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $195.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded EPAM Systems from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $331.00 to $311.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $277.65.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $6.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.11. 1,097,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,384. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $179.44 and a 12-month high of $317.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $242.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total transaction of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,025,934.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 8,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $2,416,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 3,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.93, for a total value of $1,047,697.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,934.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,820 shares of company stock valued at $5,101,117. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 8,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

